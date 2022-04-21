Former Lamers bus driver charged after 4 Budweiser tall boys found on bus, admits to drinking 2 while driving Green Bay students
Police found four empty tall boy Budweiser cans in a cooler in the bus.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Packers fans will learn date of London game on May 4, full schedule on May 12
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM
The Green Bay Packers will play their first regular-season international game this year in London. The team also announced a radio network transition.
As he keeps tabs on public workers, Gableman contends Milwaukee employee is a Democrat...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 10:15 PM
The Assembly Republican attorney is keeping tabs on public employees and thinks one is a Democrat because she lives with her boyfriend and loves snakes
Here's why your Wisconsin tax refund may be delayed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM
Wisconsin tax refunds may be delayed due to the state requesting additional reviews for safeguarding against identity theft and tax refund fraud.
Chilton man will be charged with hiding a corpse in the 1983 death and disappearance of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM
The Calumet County district attorney said Andrews' date of violation for hiding a corpse was between June 2021 and September 2021.
Michael Gableman deleting records he deems 'irrelevant or useless' to his taxpayer-funded...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM
Judge Frank Remington on Thursday sided with the group American Oversite and ordered Gableman to stop deleting records the group requested.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson touts work on 'right-to-try' legislation, passage of key...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defends his legislative record as he faces a tough re-election for a third term.
Medical marijuana legislation gets public hearing at Capitol
by Bob Hague on April 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM
At the Capitol on Wednesday, a first-ever public hearing on a medical marijuana bill for Wisconsin. The measure from Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) would allow patients to access cannabis for a limited number of conditions in a limited number of […]
Pelicans return to Fox River in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM
Pelicans have returned to the Fox River in De Pere after leaving for the winter
