Flooding threatens influential environmentalist's property
Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that flooding is threatening many properties in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Republicans face primaries to replace Tauchen, Steineke as candidates file papers for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM
Across Brown County, most races for state Senate, state Assembly and county offices are contested. State Assembly District 6 has the most candidates
-
Kiel School Board closes sexual harassment investigation, cites 'major concern' over...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM
After meeting in closed session at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Kiel School Board issued a statement via social media at around 9 p.m. announcing their decision.
-
What's the lasting effect of having an abortion, or being turned away? Here's what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The study is seen as a first-of-its-kind effort to understand the lasting effects of ending an unwanted pregnancy versus carrying it out to term.
-
He was a dentist in Afghanistan. Today, he's filling a gap in the Fox Valley's dental...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Nearly nine months after an Afghan dentist was forced to leave his home country, his skills are filling a gap in dental health care in Appleton.
-
Donald Trump endorses Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor, inserting himself into...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 3:31 AM
With his endorsement of Michels, Trump inserts himself into the competitive primary with two months to go before Republican voters head to the polls.
-
New UW President Jay Rothman pledges relationship-building with lawmakers on both sides...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Rothman said he will ask the board to continue the in-state undergraduate tuition freeze, which has been in place since 2013.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski on gun violence. 'We can't get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
UW-Madison's generational burden: For 50 years, Black student enrollment has barely budged
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM
Across generations, UW-Madison students have fought for more Black representation. The university has failed to significantly move on the biggest marker: enrollment.
-
Green Bay man dies in northern Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM
The victim was ejected from his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office
