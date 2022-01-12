First case of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Oconto County emerges
The finding restarts a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Speaker Robin Vos turns to Wisconsin's high court after judges say he must sit for a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Over 24 hours, two courts this week declined to cancel the Rochester Republican's deposition with attorneys for American Oversight.
Green Bay safety webinars for families will be pre-recorded amid staff shortages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 11:24 PM
Questions and comments can be submitted for the webinars on the district's Contact Us page on Wednesday.
A Waukesha woman was on a plane that crashed last week off Panama's coast. She and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 11:21 PM
A Waukesha woman remains missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama Jan. 3.
Ice floe rescue of 34 people from an unscheduled adventure in Green Bay costs anglers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM
Boats from sheriff's office, Coast Guard, other agencies enable authorities to complete the rescue of 34 stranded people within two hours.
Wisconsin residents age 18 and younger testing positive for COVID-19 more than any other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM
During the week of Jan. 2, 11,467 Wisconsin residents age 18 or younger tested positive for COVID-19 — more than any other age group.
As omicron variant surges, here's where you can get tested in Green Bay, Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM
As the omicron variant surges in Wisconsin, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Here is where you can go.
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers advance bill allowing employers to accept past COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM
The proposal would give employers an option to take their employees' word on having antibodies by accepting a notarized letter written by the workers.
Tommy Thompson isn't ruling out campaign for Wisconsin governor after stint at UW
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM
"Everything is on the table," Thompson told WISN 12 on Tuesday.
