Fiene, Janet J. Age 87 of Poynette

Janet J. Fiene died peacefully at her home in Poynette, Wisconsin, on April 15, 2024 at the age of 87.

Janet was born on June 4, 1936, in Greenwood, WI, to Geneva (Kitzhaber) Stiefvater and George Stiefvater. She graduated from Greenwood high school in 1954. She married Donald Fiene on April 25, 1959. Together they raised their 4 children primarily in Sun Prairie, WI. Later she and Don moved to Adams, WI, where they enjoyed their retirement years.

Jan worked as a seamstress for Misako’s Drapery Shop. She also was a department manager at Walmart in Sun Prairie. She was an avid fan of the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship prior to moving to Poynette.

Janet is survived by her children, Steve Fiene (Kay), Teri Mueller (Dan), Mark Fiene (Joan), and Paul Fiene (Lori); grandchildren, Robyn Mueller, Erika Krammer (Sean), Misty Healey; great grandchildren, Evelyn Krammer, Emily Krammer, and brother, Thomas Stiefvater (Linda Sheppard). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bernard (Buzz) Stiefvater, sister, Mary Jo, and husband, Donald Fiene.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, WI, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care of Janet.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.

