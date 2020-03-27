Federal judge throws out Green Bay lawsuit to delay election over coronavirus, but other suits still pending
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach ruled that Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and the city didn’t have the legal grounds to sue.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
