FDL man died in police custody after swallowing cocaine, family plans to file lawsuit
Fond du Lac man Christopher Cary died of a drug overdose while in police custody, an investigation has concluded. His family intends to file a federal lawsuit
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
