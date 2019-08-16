Farmers have concerns as state considers new permitting rules for livestock operations

Public hearings have begun on changing state regulations on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOS. Proposed changes to Wisconsin’s livestock facility siting regulations, known as ATCP51 include eliminating odor scoring, changing building setbacks standards and more opportunities for local governments to restrict farm expansion. Peter Koles with the Wisconsin Towns Association supports the proposed changes. […]

