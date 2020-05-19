Family of murdered Shawano County brothers reaches $2 million settlement with family of suspected killer
The family of Nicholas and Justin Diemel sued Garland Nelson, his mother and the Missouri cattle business they ran.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2020 at 12:45 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Inability to cross examine dead man no reason to overturn drug kingpin's conviction,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM
Billy Yang, 39, loses bid to overturn conviction relating to major meth ring in Green Bay. He argued he couldn't confront an accuser who died.
Door County coronavirus updates: County sees biggest one-week increase, total now 33
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
Officer had no probable cause to believe seven-time OWI convict had been drinking, court...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Cop stopped Jeffrey Quitko for speeding but had no probable cause to administer breath test, appeals court rules. Quitko avoids 8th OWI conviction.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Confirmed cases increase by 356, bringing total to 12,543
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 10:41 PM
Over 139,670 people have tested negative for the virus.
Nicolet Bank cites coronavirus impact on share price, halts plan to acquire Commerce...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 10:35 PM
With falling stock prices, the banks instead will focus on "the impacts of the pandemic on their businesses and customers."
Flooding in Green Bay: May 18, 2020
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Continuous rain and strong winds resulted in flooding in Green Bay on May 18, 2020.
‘Not worth our time’ – Evers withdraws emergency rule outline for pandemic response
by Bob Hague on May 18, 2020 at 9:35 PM
It looks as if there just isn’t going to be any unified statewide plan, for responding to the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has withdrawn an outline for a new emergency rule, after Republicans tore into it shortly after […]
