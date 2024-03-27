Families of 5 men killed by Minnesota police reach settlement with state crime bureau

Families of five men killed by police in Minnesota have settled a lawsuit with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The $165,000 settlement was reached Monday. The families will have full access to the investigative files on the fatal shootings.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



