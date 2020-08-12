'Failure of leadership': Sen. Tammy Baldwin questions Mike Pence about diversions of coronavirus testing supplies
“The failure of leadership from the Trump Administration is resulting in a rationing of health care in Wisconsin and it is unacceptable,” Baldwin wrote.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
EPA declares PCB cleanup in Fox River, lower Green Bay complete, but more work remains
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler declared the Fox River cleanup effort completed on Wednesday, but state and federal agencies still have work to do, including ongoing monitoring of conditions in the waterway.
-
Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner endorses Kanye West for president
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 12, 2020 at 9:43 PM
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Mayor Derek Woellner said billionaire rapper and fashion designer Kanye West is the best candidate.
-
'Failure of leadership': Sen. Tammy Baldwin questions Mike Pence about diversions of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM
"The failure of leadership from the Trump Administration is resulting in a rationing of health care in Wisconsin and it is unacceptable," Baldwin wrote.
-
COVID-19 positive percentage and daily case counts tending downwards
by Bob Hague on August 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin appeared to be trending in a favorable direction on Wednesday. Just over a week-and a-half into a statewide mask mandate intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Health Services reported 478 new […]
-
Another fraught party divide in Wisconsin: most Republicans plan to vote in person, most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 8:33 PM
Wisconsin may find itself in an unheard situation this November, with a large chunk of pro-Biden voters voting by mail and a large chunk of Trump voters voting in person on Election Day.
-
Trump considers live Oshkosh campaign event the day Democrats open virtual Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 8:30 PM
Republicans want to emphasize they are not forgetting the state that Democrat Hillary Clinton did not visit after the state's 2016 presidential primary.
-
Fitzgerald wins 5th CD Republican primary
by Bob Hague on August 12, 2020 at 7:08 PM
State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is a step closer to serving in Congress. Fitzgerald won Tuesday’s Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, defeating challenger Cliff DeTemple. Republican Representative […]
-
Wisconsin's congressional delegation mostly split by party on Trump's COVID executive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM
Wisconsin's congressional delegation is largely split on party lines whether Trump's executive orders on COVID-19 relief are good.
-
Hate-crime killing: Judge to order psychiatric evaluation; defense plans insanity plea
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM
Fond du Lac resident Daniel Navarro is charged with homicide as a hate crime in July death of retired officer who Navarro struck with a pickup truck
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.