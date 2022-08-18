Facebook posts – Don’t fall for this Amazon sale scam on social media
Amazon is “running a promotion and giving away random packages for just $1!”
Source: Politifacts.com
Surge in fentanyl supply and overdose deaths prompts state health department to issue...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM
Fentanyl, like oxycodone and amphetamines, has a legitimate medical purpose when it's prescribed and used properly.
This family's Packers connection starts with the quarterback who scored the team's first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM
Pat Dwyer's roots as a Green Bay Packers fan go back to the beginning. The very beginning.
Fact check: Grothman says border patrol encountering more illegal immigrants at border.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman says "With three months remaining in the Fiscal Year, (the border patrol) has already encountered more illegal immigrants along the Southwest border" than in any previous fiscal year.
NBC's 'Dateline: Unforgettable' tells story of 2016 George Burch murder of Ledgeview...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM
"Justice for Nikki" aired Wednesday night on Oxygen. The episode outlines the investigation of the homicide of Nicole VanderHeyden.
Citizen of the Year Rashad Cobb brought communities in Green Bay together for nearly two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM
Rashad Cobb draws praise from mayors, police chiefs and others as he commits to helping others find a voice in solving Green Bay issues.
Brown County Board votes 22-4 to extend 0.5% sales tax into 2037 to pay off debt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM
The 0.5% county sales tax is scheduled to 'sunset' at the end of 2023; this proposal would keep a tax in effect into 2037.
A first-of-its-kind experiment using lab-bred trees seeks to stop pollution leaks from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM
The United States Forest Service is experimenting to see if trees can be a natural solution to containing pollutants that leak from landfills
Northeast Wisconsin's female leaders are feeling burned out from stress of work, family...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The university's new Institute for Women's Leadership heard from over 800 survey takers, and half say they're "burned out" and many are "overwhelmed."
Nurses, therapists, other professionals are waiting months to receive their licenses in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
With staffing shortages and an outdated paper-driven processing system, problems persist at a Wisconsin department that issues licenses for hundreds of health care and other professional workers in Wisconsin.
