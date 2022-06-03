Facebook posts – Claim suggests billions should go to SWAT in schools. But there’s more to consider
With the $53 billion spent in Ukraine aid, the U.S. “could pay five SWAT members $80,000 each and have them at EVERY school front door.”
-
More than 400 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals for the first time in nearly two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM
There are currently 417 COVID-19 patients across the state, up 172 patients from a month ago, according to the WHA.
-
Kiel School Board closes sexual harassment investigation, cites 'major concern' over...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM
Parents of three eighth-grade boys under investigation, and a law firm, claimed victory. Advocates for LGBTQ students say the process fell short.
-
Green Bay man dies in northern Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM
The victim was 26-year-old Garrett Spranger of Green Bay.
-
Watch two Green Bay Police officers free deer caught in fence along Highway 57 near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Officers Dustin Herlache and Miranda Walvort were dispatched to a fence along highway 57 on Monday to free a deer.
-
UW-Madison's Black student enrollment has never exceeded 3%. Why does the school make so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM
Across generations, UW-Madison students have fought for more Black representation. The university has failed to significantly move on the biggest marker: enrollment.
-
Fact check: Baldwin says 'Our Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says "Our Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right."
-
Republicans face primaries to replace Tauchen, Steineke as candidates file papers for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM
Across Brown County, most races for state Senate, state Assembly and county offices are contested. State Assembly District 6 has the most candidates
-
What's the lasting effect of having an abortion, or being turned away? Here's what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The study is seen as a first-of-its-kind effort to understand the lasting effects of ending an unwanted pregnancy versus carrying it out to term.
-
He was a dentist in Afghanistan. Today, he's filling a gap in the Fox Valley's dental...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Nearly nine months after an Afghan dentist was forced to leave his home country, his skills are filling a gap in dental health care in Appleton.
