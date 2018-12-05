Evers on CNN: GOP lame duck agenda ‘a hot mess’

With Republican efforts to rein in his incoming administration now a national story, Governr-elect Tony Evers went on CNN Tuesday night. “We won, we won fair and square. We won on the issues. We won fully knowing what I’m about and what Scott Walker’s about,” Evers told the cable network’s Don Lemon. “I see this […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.