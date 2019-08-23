Evers’ latest executive order addresses PFAS
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued an executive order dealing with a class of concerning chemicals. Evers is using an executive order to address pollution from chemicals in firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, and fast food containers. They’re known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.) Evers wants state environmental and agriculture regulators to work with wastewater […]
Source: WRN.com
