Evers counters Johnson’s claims in wake of Uvalde shooting

In the wake of last week’s slaughter of students and teachers in Uvalde Texas, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson blamed “wokeness” and “indoctrination” for school shootings, a take that didn’t sit well with Governor Tony Evers. Johnson told Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto that he doesn’t think expanded criminal background checks will help prevent school […] Source: WRN.com







