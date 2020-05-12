Evers allows many retail stores to open with precautions
As the state relaxes coronavirus restrictions, Governor Tony Evers is allowing some Wisconsin retailers to reopen to five customers at a time. But don’t be grabbing your “Kohl’s cash” just yet. “I don’t speak for Kohl’s Corporation, but I can’t imagine them opening their stores for five people,” Evers said Monday We’re trying to mitigate […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 2:58 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
-
Wisconsin DOT will hold online meeting to discuss I-41 expansion in Outagamie and Brown...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 12:31 AM
The project will stretch 24 miles and widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction to reduce traffic congestion and crash rates.
-
2020 DNC: Resolution will give local team authority to change format, size, dates of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM
Democrats are trying to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced the 2020 DNC to be pushed back to the week of Aug. 17.
-
DNR cautions of continued high wildfire conditions
by Bob Hague on May 11, 2020 at 11:50 PM
Despite scattered rain showers this weekend, elevated fire conditions continue today through Wednesday. That’s especially true in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower […]
-
-
Wisconsin retail stores can let customers come inside, with restrictions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 11:34 PM
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all staff and customers, and social distancing requirements must be observed.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 11, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 11, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
As grim stories emerge from Wisconsin nursing homes, one took steps to halt coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM
About 40% of Wisconsin resident's who've died with COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.
-
Brown County coronavirus death total stands at 18; jail worker tests positive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Increases in COVID-19 cases have slowed in Brown County, but it's still too early to tell when businesses can reopen, Troy Streckenbach says.
