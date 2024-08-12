Edwards, Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards Age 83 of Friendship

Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards, age 83, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at his home.

A celebration of life will be from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Connell’s Cedar Shack in Adams, WI.

Terrence was born November 30, 1940, in Elgin, Illinois to Milton and Betsy (Mahoney) Edwards.

He married Kathleen “Mutz” Wilson “on March 18, 1977, in Kane County, Geneva, Illinois.

Slo worked 33 years for ITW Buildex in Illinois before he retired and moved to Adams County. He loved the Cubs & Bears, playing the machines at bars, and spending time with Mutz. He had a great sense of humor and loved to socialize.

Slo was preceded in death by his parents Milton & Betsy; brothers Thomas “Tommy” & David, and two nephews John & Keith.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Cynthia (Brad) Tafel; son, Timothy (Beth) Edwards; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Steve (Cindy) & Craig (Sue); sister, Kim, and two sisters-in-law Roslyn & Margaret “Marg”. He is further survived by cousins and close friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







