Duluth Holdings posts larger fiscal Q1 loss as sales edge up compared to a year earlier
“While consumers remain selective in their discretionary spend, we are meeting their demands with much improved in-stock positions and higher sell-through rates than last year,” Duluth CEO Sam Sato said.
Local Prep Scores from This Week
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM
Mauston Baseball Season Ends vs Sauk Prairie
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM
Baby peregrine falcons recently hatched around Wisconsin. Here's how to see them
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM
Peregrine falcons were once on "the brink of extinction." Today, people can watch livestreams of the recently-hatched chicks in Wisconsin.
Fact check: Van Orden half-flips opinion on abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden half-flips opinion on abortion ban .
Schroeder, Wayne Age 70 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Evanson, James
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM
Hobson, Arthur E. Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM
Food is a part of culture and history in new Door County museum exhibit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Opening June 16, "Smorgasbord" looks at how food produced and served by Scandinavians and Germans in Ephraim helped shape the village.
Menominee Indian High School in Keshena is getting a $35 million makeover. Here are 3...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM
The new school is part of a plan to bring all the district's buildings to one central campus in Keshena.
