Dr. Cook Named WVMA Veterinarian of the Year
The head of the Department of Medical Sciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine has been named the 2019 Veterinarian of the Year by the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
