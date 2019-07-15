Donald Trump – Trump claims he won Wisconsin 'early in the evening' in 2016. Not so much.

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Trump claims he won Wisconsin ‘early in the evening’ in 2016. Not so much.



Wisconsin was front and center on the national stage on Election Day 2016. More exactly, on election night. A key swing state, Wisconsin was a focal point for many networks as they tracked Donald Trump’s journey to an unexpected victory. So it was surprising to hear Trump’s reference to that timeline in his most recent visit to our battleground state. "I'm thrilled to be back in your great state — a state that I won," Trump said July 12, 2019, during a speech at Derco Aerospace where he touted the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. "And we won it not so …

