Dolata, Dale C. Age 77 of Adams
Dale C. Dolata, age 77, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran
Medical Center in Lacrosse.
A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in
Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic
Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday
at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dale was born March 6, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Casmir and Lucille Dolata.
He graduated from Boys Tech in Milwaukee in 1960. Dale married Antonia Jutrzonka on May 22, 1965, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. In 1968 they moved to Adams and started his excavating and septic business.
Dale enjoyed traveling with Toni, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Casmir & Lucille; granddaughter, Lauren Dolata, and nephew, Derek Dolata
Survivors:
Wife: Toni Dolata
Son: Tim Dolata
Son: Todd (Lynn) Dolata
Daughter: Theresa Dolata
Grandchildren: Tyler, Kyle (Alex Safe), Colin, Jake, Justin, Jarrett, Marisa, Brandon, and Jordan
Brother: Les Dolata
Sister: Phyllis (Don) Haase
Many nieces, nephews, friends, and his two dogs Jace & Jax
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
