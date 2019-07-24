Dolata, Dale C. Age 77 of Adams

Dale C. Dolata, age 77, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran

Medical Center in Lacrosse.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday

at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Dale was born March 6, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Casmir and Lucille Dolata.

He graduated from Boys Tech in Milwaukee in 1960. Dale married Antonia Jutrzonka on May 22, 1965, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. In 1968 they moved to Adams and started his excavating and septic business.

Dale enjoyed traveling with Toni, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was a member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Casmir & Lucille; granddaughter, Lauren Dolata, and nephew, Derek Dolata

Survivors:

Wife: Toni Dolata

Son: Tim Dolata

Son: Todd (Lynn) Dolata

Daughter: Theresa Dolata

Grandchildren: Tyler, Kyle (Alex Safe), Colin, Jake, Justin, Jarrett, Marisa, Brandon, and Jordan

Brother: Les Dolata

Sister: Phyllis (Don) Haase

Many nieces, nephews, friends, and his two dogs Jace & Jax

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.