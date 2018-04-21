DNR ranger fired for urinating on truck, defacing snowmobile
The Department of Natural Resources fired a forest ranger last year for what the agency said was building a culture of intimidation that included harassing co-workers.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wilbert (Bill) Van Goethem7 hours ago
- Fearing “blue wave”, Walker invites Vice President Pence to fundraiser to spark voter ...7 hours ago
- Peninsula Pride Farms to look at manure spreading techniques during rescheduled field day7 hours ago
- Lechleiter, Kenneth Joseph, age 68, of Lacrosse8 hours ago
- DNR ranger fired for urinating on truck, defacing snowmobile8 hours ago
- Lawrence University fundraising for full scholarships8 hours ago
- Iowa State Patrol says 3 killed in crash near Charles City8 hours ago
- Parents and their children could be cited for student bullying with newly proposed ordinan...9 hours ago
- Ex- high school teacher gets probation for sex with student10 hours ago
- Multiple candidates register to run for state treasurer10 hours ago
- Learn about the latest advances in hearing technology13 hours ago
- Nurses Helping Nurses host Hosta Walk and Quilt Show13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.