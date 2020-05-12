DNR cautions of continued high wildfire conditions

Despite scattered rain showers this weekend, elevated fire conditions continue today through Wednesday. That’s especially true in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up. Fires under these circumstances can start easily and spread quickly. High winds, low humidity, and little-to-no precipitation […]

Source: WRN.com







