Discrimination lawsuit brought by transgender athlete sent back to Minnesota trial court

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has sent a transgender athlete’s lawsuit back to a trial court to determine whether she was illegally denied entry into women’s competitions because of her gender identity. JayCee Cooper has sued USA Powerlifting in 2021…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.