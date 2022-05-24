DHS recommends COVID booster for everyone age five and up

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 booster doses for everyone age five and above. #DHSWI supports the CDC recommendation that children 5-11 should receive a #COVID19 booster. ✔ Being fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection: https://t.co/LmpJdjTnTt ➡ Find vaccine near you: https://t.co/se6dPR6VRp pic.twitter.com/TzQg98ygVu — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 23, 2022 DHS […] Source: WRN.com







