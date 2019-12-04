Deer kills decline for 2019 hunting season

The number deer harvested during the just-concluded gun-deer season is down sharply compared to a year ago. A preliminary report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says hunters killed 90,286 deer in 2019, down from 123,090 in 2018. That’s a decrease of 26.7%. The DNR’s Jeff Pritzl said the drop can likely be attributed […]

