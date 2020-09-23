Decorah, Nathaniel “Koonz” “Caasirawe” Joseph, Age 45 of Tomah

Nathaniel “Koonz” “Caasirawe” Joseph Decorah, age 45, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Waksikma Community Building, 5826 43rd St, New Lisbon, WI 53950. Burial will follow in the Decorah Cemetery, New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the community building. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







