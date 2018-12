Davison leads Badgers past Savannah State

The Wisconsin Badgers scored a program record 69 points in the first half and went on to beat Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Sophomore guard Brad Davison pulled out of his season long shooting slump by hitting 6 of 9 three-pointers on the way to a 24 point night. Davison […]

