DATCP announces new cattle testing requirement for Avian influenza

A new requirement is aimed at checking the spread of avian influenza in dairy cattle. Acting on a recommendation

from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is

requiring Influenza A testing prior to the movement of lactating dairy cattle to fairs or exhibitions. This will be effective

June 19th, and producers must receive a negative test for Influenza A at an approved laboratory with samples

collected no more than 7 days prior to movement. USDA already requires Influenza A testing for interstate movement

of dairy cattle, and this latest announcement will limit the risk of commingling infected animals. Avian influenza has

been detected in dairy cattle in 12 states including neighboring Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan.

Source: WRJC.com







