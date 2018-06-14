Daily Dose: Automobile Gallery unveils Bart Starr's Super Bowl I MVP Corvette
The 1967 Corvette that Packers quarterback Bart Starr won as MVP of Super Bowl i is on display at the Automobile Gallery in downtown Green Bay
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
