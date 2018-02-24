D.C. Everest hockey qualifies for state for first time ever with double OT win over SPASH

Goaltender Michael Janke saved 40 the 41 shots he saw and forward Ben Peloquin scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to propel D.C. Everest to its first ever trip to the WIAA state hockey tournament.

Source: WAOW.com

