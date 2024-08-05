Crash in Juneau County on Interstate

At 11:46 AM on Monday August 05, 2024 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 53 in

JUNEAU County near CAMP DOUGLAS.

No assisting agencies were reported.

The crash involved 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on scene with a single vehicle crash involving a semi unit.

This crash currently has all west bound lanes closed, and also the east bound left lane as well. An

alternate route is in effect and delays are expected.

Source: WRJC.com







