Cowan, Evelynn Pearl Age 86 of Mauston

Evelynn Pearl (Pfaff) Cowan, age 86 of Mauston passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, on Friday, August 9, 2024. She was born third of four children, on March 20, 1938 in Mauston to Fredrick W. and Meda P. (St. Claire) Pfaff.

Evelynn was a graduate from Mauston High School. On September 15, 1956, she married John Paul (JP) Cowan. Evelynn and JP enjoyed their time together going fishing, dancing and spending time with their grandkids and family. They also couldn’t turn down a great time of getting together with their friends having a good night of playing cards.

Evelynn spent her early years working at the garment factory in Mauston, but the majority of her working career was spent at the Mile Bluff Nursing Home using her many talents like her gifts of gab, humor, craftiness and her ability to help residents until her retirement.

During her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at West Side Elementary in the cafeteria and for the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store. Her retirement also gave her the time to do more of the things she loved, like sewing, doing crafts with her grandkids, feeding and watching the birds and cooking/baking. She loved to collect cookbooks and share recipes with family and friends. She also had a green thumb which she put to good use growing her plants and flowers in her garden. Evelynn always had a love for animals, especially her pets Tippy, Blackie, Tosha, Princess, Dixie and her newest love, her cat, Fluffy.

Evelynn is survived by her daughter Pam (Randy) Hartje and grandchildren,Courtney Hartje, Brittney (Joe) Crowley and daughter-in-law Barb (Craine) Cowan and grandchildren, Jaime (Adam) Pouillie, Patrick (Megan) Cowan, Lisa (Brad) Vinopal and Shannon (Brandon) Feit. Great grandchildren, Makenna and Ellie Pouillie, Ryleigh,Toby and Maylee Vinopal. She is further survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Evelynn was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Meda Pfaff, sister Delores (Pfaff) Thompson, brothers Alfred and Arthur Pfaff, husband John Paul Cowan and her son Greg Cowan.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517Grayside Ave. Mauston, 53948 at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2024 where friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Source: WRJC.com







