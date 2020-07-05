Coronavirus in Wisconsin: DHS reports 522 more cases, no new deaths
The positive cases account for 10.4% of the 4,996 tests processed since Saturday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Protesters call for Grand Chute to fire police officer over social media posts, about 50...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM
In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, scrutiny of law enforcement continues with about 50 protesters on Sunday demanding a police officer in Grand Chute be fired for racist tweets.
-
Green Bay's Mason Street bridge over East River to close Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2020 at 11:04 PM
Traffic will be detoured to Baird Street and Main Street, and drivers will be able to access businesses and homes in the area.
-
Protesters gather at Grand Chute Police Department
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM
Protesters gather in Grand Chute to push for removal of a Grand Chute police officer
-
-
Wisconsin students increasingly diverse, but teachers still overwhelmingly white, Policy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM
At a time when students of color have been particularly disconnected from the education system, not many teachers of color are in the pipeline.
-
Fire causes $100,000 damage to apartments on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2020 at 3:51 PM
Nine people were displaced, and no one was injured, according to the fire department.
-
Aaron Rodgers hopeful NFL games will be played with fans at Lambeau, new Mexican...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 12:48 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Almost 11% of Wisconsin's new coronavirus tests came back positive; 738 additional cases...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 4, 2020 at 8:21 PM
At this time last month, about 3% of Wisconsin's tests were positive.
-
'It's terrifying': Families worry about inmates as some Wisconsin prison staff not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM
While other states have required all correctional staff to wear masks, Wisconsin has not done so.
