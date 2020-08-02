Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 922 new confirmed cases, one additional death
The daily positivity rate was 9.6%, making up 9,643 confirmed cases. As of Sunday, 337 people were in hospitals. Of those, 110 were in intensive care.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2020 at 7:50 PM
Cain opts out for remainder of season (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on August 2, 2020 at 5:39 AM
As the Milwaukee Brewers were in the process of having their series against the St. Louis Cardinals called off, veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain was busy discussing with his family, a decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season. Cain […]
A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice was sworn in after she ran 35 miles. Then she started...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Jill Karofsky paused at the 35-mile mark to be sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.
Noah's Ark closed until further notice after two employees test positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Its general manager was fired in July after calling COVID-19 a "phantom China virus" and masks the "mark of the beast," a biblical reference to the anti-Christ.
Jill Karofsky narrows conservative majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court as major cases loom
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM
Jill Karofsky joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the nation is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the state by political gridlock.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 13 deaths and 1,062 cases reported Saturday, as state mask...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM
The positive cases account for 7.1% of the 14,858 tests processed since Friday
'It's about time': Many residents complying as state mask mandate goes into effect on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 7:43 PM
As of Sunday, more than 54,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported statewide.
Green Bay residents react to mask mandate during City Council meeting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM
Citizens expressed their support and opposition for a mask mandate in Green Bay during a City Council meeting on July 21, 2020.
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
