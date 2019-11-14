Combs, David E. Age 46 of Union Center
David E. Combs, age 46 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.
He was born on January 22, 1973 in Mauston and graduated from the Wonewoc Center High School.
David was united in marriage to Holly Hoppmann on March 30, 2018 in Mauston.
He kept busy working for Greg’s Landscaping in Hillsboro. David enjoyed family time, especially with his daughter, Peanut. He also liked to camp and fish, along with spending time with Friends of Veterans in Tomah.
Survivors include his wife, Holly Combs; step children, Korey, Devin, Gabriel, Diana and Destynee; step granddaughter, Brinley; mother, Sharon Coleman of Wonewoc; parents-in-law, Kevin and Robin Hoppmann of New Lisbon; sister, Carol Kuehl of Lyndon Station and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Butch Coleman; Grandparents; sister, Tammy and step son, Wyatt Phillips.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday, November 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
