Columbia's president, no stranger to complex challenges, walks tightrope on student protests

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik’s leadership is under fire. She has been criticized for her recent testimony to Congress over growing concerns about antisemitism on college campuses — and her handling of subsequent on-campus protests. More than 100 protesters at…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.