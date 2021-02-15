Cold snap: Temperature records fall across Wisconsin, but a warm-up is on the way
From Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 the average temperature was .2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. The coldest on record was minus 9.7 over the same period in 1899.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 Capitol attack: 'This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM
"This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," Johnson said in a radio interview Monday.
Trial underway for James Prokopovitz of Pittsfield in disappearance of his wife Victoria...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2021 at 10:37 PM
James appeared in-person in Brown County Circuit Court Monday for the first day of his trial.
Over 400,000 Wisconsin residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2021 at 10:12 PM
Nearly two-thirds of all the doses given to Wisconsin residents have been administered since Jan. 24, when everyone 65+ became eligible to get the vaccine.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM
Loescher, Virginia F. Age 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM
Man Arrested in Wisconsin Dells Death Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Local Girls Basketball Regional Championship Scores From Saturday February 13th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM
Highland Upsets Royall Girls in Regional Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Royall’s McKittrick Claims State Championship in Wrestling
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM
