Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Waupaca County reports 3 new deaths since Thursday
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Snow expected into Sunday morning in Green Bay, but should clear up in time for Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM
While the snow is expected to clear up by kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, the roads will be at their worst late Saturday into Sunday morning.
-
Ryman: Physics notwithstanding, Packers fans managed to be loud even in diminished numbers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM
Even with 90% of the seats empty, Packers fans raised a lot of noise, pleasing Packers players and probably annoying the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Wisconsinites could get alcohol delivered to their homes under a new proposal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 3:06 AM
Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, is reintroducing a bill that would allow grocers and other alcohol beverage retailers to deliver to customers.
-
New clinics focus on the lasting effects of COVID-19, including fatigue, muscle weakness,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 1:54 AM
Ascension's Oak Creek clinic will be followed by a similar one from Froedtert Health & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
-
Milwaukee man charged with breaking into Green Bay home, sexually assaulting pregnant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2021 at 1:12 AM
The woman told police that she did not know Pierre Walker and had never seen him before he broke into her home and raped her.
-
Wisconsin Republicans push against Biden order ending Keystone XL pipeline project,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 1:01 AM
Three Wisconsin Republican congressmen spoke at Michels Corp., a subcontractor on the pipeline project.
-
Most in Wisconsin assisted living have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, even as less...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 12:54 AM
Critics say the vaccine rollout in long-term care has been hobbled by over-reliance on a federal program that did not utilize independent pharmacies.
-
IRS Free File system now open for 2020 tax returns
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2021 at 12:35 AM
People can now start filing their taxes through the IRS Free File Program. Spokesman Christopher Miller says that most people will qualify for using one of the multiple different programs on the market. “For anyone who makes $72,000 or […]
-
Natural Resources Board rejects February grey wolf hunt
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2021 at 12:20 AM
The state Natural Resources Board on Friday heard from proponents and opponents of an immediate wolf hunt in Wisconsin. Luke Hilgeman is a former legislative staffer who founded the hunting rights organization Hunter Nation. “For the […]
