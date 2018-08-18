Cattle, Glenna M., age 86 of Reedsburg and formerly of rural Mauston

Glenna M. Cattle, age 86 years, of Reedsburg and formerly of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg.

She was born on August 29, 1931 to Lester Glen and Clara (Springer) Leatherberry in Juneau County, Wisconsin and graduated from the Wonewoc High School. Glenna was united in marriage to Edward Cattle on June 10, 1950 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc; he preceded her in death in 2000.

They farmed in the rural Wonewoc/Mauston area for many years. In addition to her work on the farm, she had various other jobs in the area and spent a lot of time babysitting.

She enjoyed making many hand crafted items and took pride in the appearance of her home, but most of all enjoyed babysitting and taking care of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Cary (Mary) Cattle of Mauston; daughter, Rhonda (Bill) Demaske of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Shannon (Chris) Kreutz, Sandy Cattle, Shari (Jeff) Hooker, Sheila (Brian) Sliffy, Sara Cattle, Tonya Kinnison, Brent (Molly) Demaske and Marsha (Davy) Longstreet; great grandchildren, Kyle Retzlaff, Kirstin Retzlaff, Ethan Kreutz, Nick Kreutz, Noah Kreutz, Chelsey Rhue, Benjamen Rhue, Joey Hooker, Marissa Hooker, Evan Sliffy, Austin Sliffy, Vincent Wiler, Tyler Sandifer, Makayla Sandifer, Tanner Sandifer, Dylan Demaske and Carson Demaske; a great granddaughter, Harlyn; and brother, Carl Leatherberry of Antioch, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, Edward; she was preceded in death by her Parents and 8 Brothers and Sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.