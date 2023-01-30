Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

Long-haul carrier Emirates has successfully flown a Boeing 777 on a test flight with one engine entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. The flight on Monday comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint. The flight lasted…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.