'Bullets were sprayed everywhere': 21 people were injured in separate shootings in downtown Milwaukee after the Bucks playoff game
Ten are in custody, nine guns recovered and all victims are expected to survive after mass shooting near Deer District, Water Street in Milwaukee
-
21 people were injured in shootings in downtown Milwaukee; Mayor Johnson imposes curfew...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Ten are in custody, nine guns recovered and all victims are expected to survive after shootings near the Deer District and Water Street in Milwaukee.
-
Oconto County deputy, motorist crash into holes on roads opened after heavy rains
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Several roads are unpassable because of flooding, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
-
Wisconsin is on alert due to near critical fire danger in the northwest
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM
The Wisconsin DNR has advised the public in Northwest Wisconsin to refrain from burning as the fire danger is very high.
-
Parole rescinded for man who killed wife in front of children after Gov. Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM
The commission chairman revoked the parole after a letter from Gov. Tony Evers, who met with family members of victim Johanna Rose Balsewicz.
-
Former state Rep. Van Roy dies at age 83; he ran River's Bend Supper Club in Howard for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2022 at 12:05 AM
Van Roy opened River's Bend Supper Club in 1974.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson defends vote on GOP-backed abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM
In the last seven days, there has been an increase of more than 100 COVID-19 patients.
-
He's been the voice of Wisconsin's GOP for years. How does Robin Vos feel now that he's a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Democrats have considered Vos a far right Republican for years. Now, they're watching him get undercut by people who don't consider him Republican enough.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/12
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM
