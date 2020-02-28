Building Commission Okays Funding for Dairy Research Project

Nearly two years after the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved plans to overhaul the Center for Dairy Research and Babcock Hall Dairy Plant at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the panel has voted to boost its levels of funding to nearly $26 million.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.