Building a better turkey decoy turns into business, Flatline Your Bird, for former Green Bay resident
His product line has been expanded to include turkeys, goose, owls, and other silhouettes. He does custom-engraved signage; sells T-shirts, hoodies.
-
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
-
Wisconsin nursing home complaints are on pace to set an all-time record in 2022 and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The spike in complaints comes as Wisconsin and other states search for qualified workers to inspect nursing homes and struggle with a shortage of nurses.
-
-
Authorities seek driver after man dies, 2 hurt when vehicle strikes power pole in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2022 at 12:45 AM
The Marinette County Sheriff is seeking the suspected driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Wisconsin Republicans all oppose House Democrats' bill aimed at changing Electoral Count...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 9:15 PM
Wisconsin's Republican congressmen voted against the bill, including Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, who objected to certifying two states' electors.
-
Aaron Jones is giving away a trip to London to see the Packers play to raise money for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has also launched the third season of his Yards for Shoes campaign to get shoes to children in need.
-
78-year-old Florida man dies in Door County crash that closed State 42 for more than five...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM
The driver and passenger of another SUV involved in the multi-vehicle accident are being treated for their injuries at hospitals.
-
Jaws Of Life Needed to Rescue Hillsboro Man from Roll Over Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM
-
Bar Owner Charged With Arson
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM
