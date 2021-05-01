Budget battle begins: GOP lawmakers plan to remove 280 items from Evers' plan
Republicans plan to remove Gov. Tony Evers’ budget priorities of expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana, and freezing enrollment in private voucher schools, among others.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Tribal spearfishers continue practice for food sovereignty, culture despite claims of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2021 at 12:21 AM
Despite past and present reports of harassment, tribal spearfishers continue their practice to continue their culture and food sovereignty.
-
Elections Commission rules Wisconsin's presidential results were properly certified for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM
The Elections Commission determined that Gov. Tony Evers acted properly last year when he finalized results showing Joe Biden won Wisconsin.
-
State Capitol, closed to the public for more than a year, to reopen to visitors Monday,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM
The State Capitol building in downtown Madison will reopen to the public Monday, after being closed for more than a year.
-
-
A health-care change could bring the state $1.6 billion in federal dollars. Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM
To get the money, the state would have to allow some people to get health insurance through BadgerCare Plus instead of subsided health plans through the Affordable Care Act.
-
More than a third of Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 8:49 PM
More than 1.9 million residents are fully vaccinated.
-
Ron Johnson says FBI warned him Russia could be trying to use him to spread disinformation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM
The Oshkosh Republican said he dismissed the FBI briefing because it was vague and he viewed it as a political ploy.
-
Staffing shortages may change how residents enjoy Bay Beach, parks and pools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM
Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry department is facing staffing shortages which may change how residents enjoy parks and pools this summer.
-
Prevea Health CEO, president Ashok Rai appointed to UW Board of Regents by Gov. Tony Evers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM
Evers on Friday appointed Ashok Rai, CEO and president of Prevea Health, to join the UW Board of Regents.
