Bucks hold off Bulls as Giannis goes off again

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another dominant performance as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Chicago Bulls 124-115 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo poured in 38 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Bucks started to take control in the third quarter. Eric Bledsoe added 31 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, which has won […]

