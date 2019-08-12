Bucks announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2019-20 season on October 24 against the Houston Rockets in Houston. They’ll play their home opener two nights later (Oct. 26) at Fiserv Forum against the Miami Heat. The Bucks will play a total of 24 games on national television (ABC, ESPN and TNT) this season. That’s up 18 […]

