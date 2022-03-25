Brown County District 3 race is a repeat of 2020. But now, Amanda Chu is the incumbent and Andy Nicholson the challenger
Chu cites accomplishments since she beat Nicholson two years ago. Nicholson criticizes lack of government accountability.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Ships stuck in ice on the Great Lakes face a supply chain problem. A bipartisan group is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM
With only nine U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking vessels assigned to the Great Lakes, ships get stuck waiting for their path to clear.
Popular WIXX air personality Otis Day bids an emotional farewell to listeners after 24...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Otis Day was just in his 20s when he took over the night slot at WIXX in 1997. After he became a father, he moved to days in 2010.
Brown County Board District 4 candidates Emily Jacobson, Noah Reif believe health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The race to represent District 4 on the Brown County Board features two of the youngest candidates for the board.
Your guide to the 2022 spring election in the Green Bay area, including city council,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2022 at 1:59 AM
A look at each race in the Green Bay area, with information about the April 5 spring election.
Gillett man found dead following house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2022 at 12:33 AM
Fire departments and emergency personnel were able to keep the fire contained to the house.
Reports of antisemitism in Wisconsin remain near record-high levels in 'troubling trend'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM
The Milwaukee Jewish Community Relations Council noted an increase in statements that compared the Holocaust to mask and vaccine requirements.
Latino people have a long history in Wisconsin. Here's how they've shaped the economy and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM
New Hispanic and Latino arrivals are now able to find established multi-generational communities that offer them support networks, familiarity.
Ten days after a nationwide search began, a Brown County inmate who escaped at Chicago's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM
Tyler James Martinez, 31, was arrested in Brookhaven, Georgia, when local police found him with a stolen vehicle.
