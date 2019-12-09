Brewers re-sign Claudio to 1-year deal
After non-tendering reliever Alex Claudio last week instead of going to arbitration, the Brewers signed the left-hander to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.75 million. Claudio was projected to earn $2.2 million in arbitration, which means the Brewers saved around $450,000 by going the non-tender rout and then bringing him back for more of […]
Source: WRN.com
