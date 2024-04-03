Brewers fans celebrate their 90-year-old 'Mr. Baseball,' Bob Uecker
Bob Uecker received a hearty ovation from fans chanting “Ueck” at Tuesday’s home opener. He is taking it all in stride.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Briefs 04/03/24
by Raymond Neupert on April 3, 2024 at 9:30 AM
Biden, Trump advance in Wisconsin presidential primaries (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s choices for presidential candidates are in. Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be the Republican and Democratic nominees for president. With no close rivals […]
Wisconsin PM News Briefs 4-2-24
by admin on April 2, 2024 at 8:42 PM
Mother of eight shot and killed after dropping kids off at school (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee mother of eight was shot and killed outside of her home Monday morning. Milwaukee Police say the 42-year-old woman, identified by family as LaKeyshia Timmons, […]
Wisconsin News Summary 4-02-24
by bhague@wrn.com on April 2, 2024 at 5:05 PM
Dozens of school referendums on Election Day ballots (UNDATED) It’s Election Day in Wisconsin, and voters in dozens of school districts are being asked for financial support. Voters in some 90 K-12 districts around Wisconsin will see local […]
2024 Monroe County Dairy Breakfast to be Held Near Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2024 at 4:42 PM
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2024 at 4:41 PM
Pfeiffer, Debra Lynn Age 67 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Sorenson, Sharon L. Age 71 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2024 at 3:15 PM
Vehicular Crash in Rural Ontario Injures Two
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2024 at 5:53 PM
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2024 at 5:51 PM
